Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 1:33 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 67 48 .583
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 59 55 .518
Round Rock (Texas) 58 56 .509
Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 64 .443 16
El Paso (San Diego) 44 71 .383 23
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tacoma (Seattle) 70 45 .609
Reno (Arizona) 65 48 .575 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 61 54 .530 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 64 .429 20½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 48 66 .421 21½
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4

Reno 8, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5, 10 innings

Tacoma 10, El Paso 8

Salt Lake 13, Reno 10

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 4

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 10:05 p.m

