Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|67
|48
|.583
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|59
|55
|.518
|7½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|58
|56
|.509
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|51
|64
|.443
|16
|El Paso (San Diego)
|44
|71
|.383
|23
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tacoma (Seattle)
|70
|45
|.609
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|65
|48
|.575
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|61
|54
|.530
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|48
|64
|.429
|20½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|48
|66
|.421
|21½
|x-clinched playoff berth
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3
Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4
Reno 8, Las Vegas 2
No games scheduled.
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4
Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5, 10 innings
Tacoma 10, El Paso 8
Salt Lake 13, Reno 10
Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 4
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 10:05 p.m
