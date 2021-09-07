Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21
David City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-19
Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-7, 25-1
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Whiting, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19
Alma Triangular=
Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-10, 25-6
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-19
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11
Axtell Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 15-25, 25-13, 27-25
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21
Crawford Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Hemingford
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-22
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-14
Freeman Triangular=
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10
Homer Triangular=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-3, 25-9
Morrill Triangular=
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-18
Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-10
Creek Valley def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-14
Osceola Triangular=
Osceola def. Giltner
Palmyra Triangular=
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-18
Perkins County Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Information from: ScoreStream Inc.
