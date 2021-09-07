Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Langford, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-8, 25-6

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19

Hill City def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-5, 25-14

Huron def. Watertown, 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

        Read more: Sports News

Philip def. Jones County, 25-8, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-27, 15-8

Potter County def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-6

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Warner def. Miller, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17

Wessington Springs def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire