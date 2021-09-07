Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 11:20 pm
3 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Albany def. Melrose, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17

Alexandria def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Roseau, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Barnesville def. Park Christian, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Belle Plaine def. Simley, 25-21, 25-7, 25-19

Bemidji def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11

Benson def. Minnewaska, 9-25, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13

Blaine def. Chisago Lakes, 12-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

Braham def. Milaca, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9

        Read more: Sports News

Brainerd def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-11

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16

Cambridge-Isanti def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21

Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Cannon Falls def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

Cloquet def. Carlton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21

Dawson-Boyd def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-19, 18-25, 25-10

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-18, 30-28, 24-26, 25-13

Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-19, 26-24, 25-12

Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20

Fillmore Central def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 15-5

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11

Greenway def. Deer River, 25-7, 25-24, 25-17

Hawley def. Norman County East, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20

Hermantown def. Duluth East, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 15-9

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Springfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-7

Holy Family Catholic def. Providence Academy, 14-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-9

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21

Irondale def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8

Jackson County Central def. Redwood Valley, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13

Lewiston-Altura def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 15-12

MACCRAY def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22

Madelia def. United South Central, 25-23, 25-23, 27-25

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Blackduck, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17

Mankato East def. Faribault, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 15-6

Mankato Loyola def. New Century Academy, 25-6, 25-4, 25-15

Mayer-Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16

Milbank, S.D. def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 15-7

Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-6

Mora def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12

New Ulm Cathedral def. Wabasso, 18-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-14, 15-13

New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18

Owatonna def. Farmington, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 13-25, 19-17

PACT Charter def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-5, 25-9

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mahtomedi, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21

Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15

Pequot Lakes def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-10, 25-23

Pillager def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15

Pipestone def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Proctor def. Pine City, 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24

Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-17, 12-25, 25-20

Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Red Rock Central def. Windom, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, 26-24

Richfield def. Hmong Academy, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Rosemount def. Tartan, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23

Rush City def. Becker, 25-21, 25-19, 25-7

Rushford-Peterson def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Kasson-Mantorville

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-4, 25-12, 25-11

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9

St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

Stewartville def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-17, 9-25, 25-16

Underwood def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-12, 26-24

United Christian def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18

Upsala def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18

Waconia def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25, 18-25, 15-12

Waseca def. St. James Area, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-12

Wrenshall def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Charles, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Richland-H-E-G vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Thief River Falls, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire