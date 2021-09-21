Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Arlington def. Louisville, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-4, 25-11
Cody-Kilgore def. Bennett County, S.D., 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Cross County def. David City, 25-15, 25-22, 28-26
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
Meridian def. East Butler, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16
Millard South def. Omaha Marian
Osceola def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Overton def. Brady, 25-3, 25-14, 25-7
Raymond Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-7, 25-17, 25-12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Atwood-Rawlins County Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-10
Hitchcock County def. Wallace County, Kan., 25-23, 25-8
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
Bishop Neumann Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21
Boyd County Triangular=
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 27-25, 25-8
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-10
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19
CWC Triangular=
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14
Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23
Elba Triangular=
Elba def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-17
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-22, 25-11
Garden County Triangular=
Bayard def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-15
Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18
Hastings Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-14
Lakeview Triangular=
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-11
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-19
Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=
Lawrence-Nelson def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Logan View Triangular=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-17
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=
Diller-Odell def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
Malcolm Triangular=
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5
Syracuse def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-23
Palmer Triangular=
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-3, 25-11
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-9
Pawnee City Triangular=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-14
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-17, 25-18
Paxton Invitational=
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-11
Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place=
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Ord def. Central City, 25-12, 25-21
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14
Sandy Creek def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-4
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 29-31, 25-15, 25-17
Shelton Triangular=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-14
Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6
Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-13
Wakefield Triangular=
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-6
Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11
Weeping Water Triangular=
Falls City def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-16
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-15
