Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 10:33 pm
3 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Arlington def. Louisville, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18

        Insight by Qlik: Executives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Agency for International Development and Qlik will explore how to reduce friction with FedRAMP SaaS capabilities in this free webinar.

Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-4, 25-11

Cody-Kilgore def. Bennett County, S.D., 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Cross County def. David City, 25-15, 25-22, 28-26

        Read more: Sports News

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17

Meridian def. East Butler, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Millard South def. Omaha Marian

Osceola def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Overton def. Brady, 25-3, 25-14, 25-7

Raymond Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-7, 25-17, 25-12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Atwood-Rawlins County Triangular=

Hitchcock County def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-10

Hitchcock County def. Wallace County, Kan., 25-23, 25-8

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22

Bishop Neumann Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-12

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21

Boyd County Triangular=

North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 27-25, 25-8

Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-10

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19

CWC Triangular=

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14

Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23

Elba Triangular=

Elba def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-17

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-22, 25-11

Garden County Triangular=

Bayard def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-15

Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18

Hastings Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-14

Lakeview Triangular=

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-11

Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-19

Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=

Lawrence-Nelson def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

Logan View Triangular=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-17

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=

Diller-Odell def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

Malcolm Triangular=

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5

Syracuse def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-23

Palmer Triangular=

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-3, 25-11

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-9

Pawnee City Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-14

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-17, 25-18

Paxton Invitational=

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-11

Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Ord def. Central City, 25-12, 25-21

Ord def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14

Sandy Creek def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-4

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 29-31, 25-15, 25-17

Shelton Triangular=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-14

Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6

Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-13

Wakefield Triangular=

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-6

Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11

Weeping Water Triangular=

Falls City def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-16

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge