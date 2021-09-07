Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvery from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OFs Kike Hernandez and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Taylor Mott for assignment. Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Adam Engel to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Ernie Clement and RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 60-day IL. Designated C Gianpaul Gonzalez for assignment. Sent C Roberto Perez to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Joe Jimenez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchinson from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the restricted list. Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned SS Taylor Walls to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Howard from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Brandyn Sittinger from Reno (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Tyler Clippard on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Grant Dayton to FCL Braves (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Jonathan Holder to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Garrett Cleavinger from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Clayton Kershaw to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Williams. Designated LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Eddy Alvarez from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent C Andrew Knapp, 3B Luke Williams and OF Matt Joyce to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Dillon Peters from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Justin Miller to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jake Jewell off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived C DeAndre Jordan.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Chandler Hutchinson.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Keita Bates-Diop. Signed G Joe Wieskam to a two-way contract.

G League

IOWA — Named Jeff Newton head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OT Eric Smith to the practice squad. Released C Michael Menet from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad. Released OL Sam Jones from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated C Sam Tecklenburg from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB John Brannon to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DT Lacale London with an injury settlement.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Jake Browning to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye and CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad. Waived DB Cornell Armstrong. Claimed CB Jimmy Moreland off waivers from Washington.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. Released DT Andrew Brown.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the practice squad. Released RB Nathan Cottrell from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DB Kemon Hall. Placed DB Ryan Smith on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released LB Vince Biegel and DB Jaytlin Askew from injured reserve with a settlement. Signed OT Bobby Hart. Placed G Adam Pankey on the practcie squad injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Desmond Trufant. Released RB Latavius Murray.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated contract of WR C.J. Board and moved him to the practice squad. Terminated the contract of LB Todd Davis. Waived WR Austin Mack with an injury settlement. Released DB Jordyn Peters and G Kenny Wiggins from the practice squad. Signed OT Korey Cunningham to the practice squad. Signed S Nate Ebner.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain off the Broncos practice squad to theri active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Henry Mondeaux, WR Tyler Vaughns and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. Placed WR Rico Bussey on the practice squad injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson to the practice squad. Released LB Elijah Sullivan from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to the active roster. Signed CB Blessuan Austin. Placed TE Colby Parkinson, CBs Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. Signed CB Gavin Heslop to the practice squad. Released TE Mark Vital from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released S Bradley McDougald. Placed DB Brady Breeze on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OT Derwin Gray from the practice squad. Signed S Bradley McDougald, OL Corey Levin and DB Chirs jones to the practice squad. Waived G Chandon Herring with an ijury settlement.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OT Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed D Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Parker Gahagen.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F Colby McAuley.

