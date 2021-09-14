On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tuesday's Transactions

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 10. Optioned INF Danny Mendick and C Seby Zavala to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Roberto Perez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Albers from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated LPH Charlie Barnes to serve as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Chris Martin to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived K Ryan Santoso. Promoted K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed RW Givani Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Jimmy Vesey and Mark Jankowski and D Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the Tulsa Oilers from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto.

