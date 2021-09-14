Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
September 14, 2021 4:58 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplán from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF Pat Valaika from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jorge Mateo on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 10. Optioned INF Danny Mendick and C Seby Zavala to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Roberto Perez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP José Cisnero on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 13. Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Albers from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated LPH Charlie Barnes to serve as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Sal Romano to a major league contract. Designated RHP Brooks Kriske for assignment. Sent RHP Domingo Germán to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Chris Martin to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion IL, retroactive to September 12. Selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired P Matt Vogel from the New Jersey in exchange for a player to be named later. Signed and activated P Matt Vogel.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OL Tyre on injured reserve. Released RB Trenton Cannon.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived K Ryan Santoso. Promoted K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo. Waived CB Chris Wilcox. Released S Sean Davis from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Raekwon Davis on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed T Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured list. Signed C Harry Rider to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Austin Fort to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/Injured List. Signed LB Jared Norris from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed RW Givani Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Jimmy Vesey and Mark Jankowski and D Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the Tulsa Oilers from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto.

