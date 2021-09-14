Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Martin Perez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned RHP Kaleb Ort To Worcester (Triple-A East).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplán from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF Pat Valaika from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jorge Mateo on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 10. Optioned INF Danny Mendick and C Seby Zavala to Charlotte. Placed RHP Ryan Tepera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 11. Recalled LHP Jace Fry from Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Roberto Perez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP José Cisnero on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 13. Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Dayton Moore president of baseball operations and J.J. Picollo has been promoted to senior vice president of baseball operations/general manager.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Albers from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated LPH Charlie Barnes to serve as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Sal Romano to a major league contract. Designated RHP Brooks Kriske for assignment. Sent RHP Domingo Germán to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jake Fraley from his rebab assignment and the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF José Marmolejos for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Anderson and 3B Brock Holt from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Snyder and OF Eli White from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHPs Wes Benjamin and Hyeon-Jong Yang to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion IL, retroactive to September 12. Selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Mitch White.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Tomás Nido and RHP Jake Reed from the 10-Day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP David Bednar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 11. Promoted RHP Enyel De Los Santos to the active roster.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Ross Detwiler to a major league contract. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to El Paso (Triple-A West).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired P Matt Vogel from the New Jersey in exchange for a player to be named later. Signed and activated P Matt Vogel.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Jordan McLaughlin.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Bruno Labelle.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released K Elliot Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OL Tyre on injured reserve. Released RB Trenton Cannon.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Ryan Santoso. Promoted K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Nate Hairston and WR Kendell Hinton. Signed WR Rico Gafford and DB Rojesterman Farris to the practice squad. Placed CB Ronald Darby and WR Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo. Released CB Chris Wilcox. Released S Sean Davis from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Raekwon Davis on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Jeff Heath to the acitve roster. Released FB Adam Prentice. Signed OT Caleb Benenoch and WR Kenny Stills to the practice squad. Signed DT Montravius Adams.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman and S Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve. Signed S Jarrod Wilson, OL Isaiah Williams, LB BJ Goodson and P Thomas Morstead to the active roster. Signed OL Elijah Nkansah and LB Noah Dawkins to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed T Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured list. Signed C Harry Crider to the practice squad. Released DB Trenton Cannon.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Raheem Mostert and DB Jason Verrett on injured reserve. Signed DB Dontae Johnson and CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released G Earl Watford from injured reserve. Signed LS Carson Tinker and DB Andrew Adams. Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TEs Austin Fort and Tommy Hudson to the practice squad. Signed K Randy Bullock to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed LB Jared Norris from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed RW Givani Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Jimmy Vesey and Mark Jankowski and D Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Tyler Bozak to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the Tulsa Oilers from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto.

