Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 3:02 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

