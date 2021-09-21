Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
