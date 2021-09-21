On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 5:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL.

        Insight by Ciena and Lumen: Executives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Service, Lumen and Ciena will discuss how to deliver services through cloud-based applications to citizens to take advantage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics, and emerging technologies like 5G in this free webinar.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Miguel Romero to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Michael Feliz off waivers.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Ty Kelly and RHP Brandon Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon and LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Antoine Wesley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLs David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Gallagher and OL Foster Sarell from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LG Pat Eflein on injured reserve.

        Read more: Sports News

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jace Sternberger. Signed S Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad. Released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Williams on injured reserve. Signed TE Anthony Auclair. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Bradley McDougald and DL Anthony Rush from the active roster.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge