Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Miguel Romero to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Michael Feliz off waivers.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Ty Kelly and RHP Brandon Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon and LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Antoine Wesley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLs David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Gallagher and OL Foster Sarell from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LG Pat Eflein on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jace Sternberger. Signed S Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad. Released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Williams on injured reserve. Signed TE Anthony Auclair. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Bradley McDougald and DL Anthony Rush from the active roster.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

