Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Joey Krehbiel off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Manny Barreda for assignment. Sent RHP Dusten Knight off waivers to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Recalled RHP Ryan Brasier from Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the COVID-19 IL. Returned INF Jack Lopez to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Romy Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Sebastian Rivero and CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list. Reinstated C Mitch Garver from 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Miguel Romero to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Michael Feliz.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Ty Kelly and RHP Brandon Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon and LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Antoine Wesley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad. Released OL Bryan Witzmann from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLs David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Blake Gallagher and OL Foster Sarell from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LG Pat Eflein on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Josey Jewell on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jace Sternberger. Signed Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad. Released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. Signed TE Anthony Auclair. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad to the active roster. Released RB Ameer Abdullah and signed to the practice squad. Signed TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed C Drake Jackson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker and G Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed G Nick Gates on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted LB Del’Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Waived DB Sheldrick Redwine.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released C Harry Crider. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Brandon Graham on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Bradley McDougald and DL Anthony Rush from the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed F Zach Sentyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Elvis Merzukins to a five-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived D Sami Niku.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Ds Jake Ryczek and Jared Brandt to standard player contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

