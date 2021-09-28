Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Bruce Zimmermann from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chris Ellis and OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Justin Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Brash from Tacoma and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Adam Conley on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Cavan Biggio and LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki and LHP Kirby Snead to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Riley O’Brien from Louisville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 60-day IL. Designated C Chance Sisco for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Luke Williams and RHP Ramon Rosso to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and recalled 3B Alec Bohm from Lehigh Valley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Juston Burris on injured reserve. Promoted C Sam Tecklenburg from practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Jamie Collins.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Tyler Davis. Placed DL Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad. Activated OL Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OLB Jamir Jones. Promoted OLB Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Sharif Finch to the practice squad. Released DL Andrew Brown from the practice squad. Placed OLBs Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed Fs Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven to three-year, entry level contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Bode Wilde to European Tean Vasterviks (IK-Sweden).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Sent C Tanner Fritz, RW Austin Rueschhoff and D Tarmo Reunanen to Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent C Justin Almeida and LW Jan Drozg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Released G Garen Bjorkland to Medicine Hat (WHL), F/D Hakon Hanelt to Gatineau (QMJHL), D Martin Has to Kitchener (OHL), C Bear Hughes to Fargo (USHL) and D Dru Krebs to Oktoks (AJHL).

American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah VandenBrink to a standard player contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Thomas Ebbing and Grant Cooper to standard player contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned F Cole Turner to El Paso FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced North Carolina Fusion new member of the W League.

