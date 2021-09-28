Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Bruce Zimmermann from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chris Ellis and OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Josh James from Sugar Land (Triple A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Lonnie Goldberg to vice president/player personnel and Danny Ontiverose to scouting director. Reinstated CF Michael A. Taylor from the bereavement list. Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Charlie Barnes from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Justin Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Brash from Tacoma and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Adam Conley on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Cavan Biggio and LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki and LHP Kirby Snead to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Keegan Thompson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 27. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Riley O’Brien from Louisville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Cody Bellinger from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Albert Pujols on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Hoby Milner recalled from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 60-day IL. Designated C Chance Sisco for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Luke Williams and RHP Ramon Rosso to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and recalled 3B Alec Bohm from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated C Jacob Stallings form the 7-day concussion list. Reinstated INF/OF Michael Chavis from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Taylor Davis to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Connor Overton on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Craig Stammen on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 27. Recalled INF/OF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. Signed RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad. Reinstated DL Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Juston Burris on injured reserve. Promoted C Sam Tecklenburg from practice squad to the active roster. Signed C Sam Tecklenburg.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR David Moore and QB Brett Rypien. Placed LB Jonas Griffith and WR K.J. Hamler on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Jamie Collins.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Tyler Davis. Placed DL Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Blake Brandel to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Saquan Hampton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Wes Martin.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad. Activated OL Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott from injured reserve. Placed G Isaac Seumalo and S K’Von Wallace on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OLB Jamir Jones. Promoted OLB Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Derrek Tuszka.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived QB Jake Luton.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Sharif Finch to the practice squad. Released DL Andrew Brown from the practice squad. Placed OLBs Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released WR Dalton Schoen and DT Gabe Wright from the practice squad. Signed G Nolan Laufenberg and DT T.Y. McGill to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed Fs Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven to three-year, entry level contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Bode Wilde to European Tean Vasterviks (IK-Sweden).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Sent C Tanner Fritz, RW Austin Rueschhoff and D Tarmo Reunanen to Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent C Justin Almeida and LW Jan Drozg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Released G Garen Bjorkland to Medicine Hat (WHL), F/D Hakon Hanelt to Gatineau (QMJHL), D Martin Has to Kitchener (OHL), C Bear Hughes to Fargo (USHL) and D Dru Krebs to Oktoks (AJHL).

American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah VandenBrink to a standard player contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Thomas Ebbing and Grant Cooper to standard player contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced finding New York Red Bulls F Patryk Klimala and D Sean Nealis guilty of simulation/embellishment in their match against New York City FC on Sept. 25 and fined each player an undisclosed amount for his actions. Suspended FC Cincinnati F Isaac Atanga for one additional match (two matches total) and fined the player an undisclosed amount for contact to the neck/throat of New York City FC defender Alexander Callens in their match against FC Cincinnati’s Sept. 18. Suspended New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos a one-match and issued a fine for an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in their match against the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 25.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned F Cole Turner to El Paso FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced North Carolina Fusion new member of the W League.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.