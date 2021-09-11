On Air: Encounter
Tulane rebounds with 69-20 defeat of Morgan State

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 10:09 pm
1 min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Justin Ibieta passed for 166 yards with two touchdowns and he ran for another to lead Tulane past Morgan State 69-20 on Saturday night.

The Green Wave (1-1) rebounded from an opening week near-upset of then-No. 2 Oklahoma (40-35) by piling up 584 yards of total offense, forcing five turnovers and nine Morgan State punts.

Tulane punted once during the game, which was played in Birmingham because of damage sustained to the Tulane campus during Hurricane Ida.

Starting quarterback Michael Pratt also threw for a pair of early touchdowns for Tulane. His second, a 43-yarder to Tyrick James, staked Tulane to a 38-0 lead with 10:25 left in the second quarter and Pratt went to the sidelines for the rest of the game.

Twelve Tulane players combined for 294 yards rushing on 49 carries led by Iver Celestine’s 77 yards. Ibieta gained 57 with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Morgan State (0-2) scored just before the half on Neil Boudreau’s 13-yard pass to Wesley Wolfolk. Boudreau and Wolfolk teamed up again as time expired in the third, and Boudreau added a final touchdown pass to Marcus Thomas as the game ended.

Boudreau finished 17-for-26 passing for 184 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. Wolfolk had 110 yards on six catches.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

