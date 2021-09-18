On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UCF QB Gabriel out indefinitely with fractured collarbone

The Associated Press
September 18, 2021 3:57 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken clavicle on the final play of the Knights’ loss Friday night to Louisville.

UCF (2-1) announced Saturday that Gabriel would not need surgery, but it gave no timetable for his return. The junior is one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

He led the nation in yards passing last season and completed 68.7% of his passes for 814 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gabriel was injured with the Knights trailing by a touchdown in the final seconds deep in their own territory as they tried to make a desperation lateral play. He was slammed to the turf on his left throwing shoulder while trying to keep the ball alive.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders