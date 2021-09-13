On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ukraine wants to prepare a bid to host a Winter Olympics

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 6:06 am
1 min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Ukraine wants to enter formal talks about hosting the Winter Olympics, the IOC said Monday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would soon send officials to a meeting at the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Switzerland. He made the pledge during IOC president Thomas Bach’s weekend visit to Kyiv.

The next available Winter Games to bid for is in 2030, although a new flexible Olympic bidding process means countries do not need to specify immediately exactly where or when they hope to stage the games.

The IOC has previously detailed talks with Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sapporo, Japan — both previous hosts — plus a Barcelona-Pyrenees project about hosting Winter Games from 2030 through 2038.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

The IOC has started holding “non-committal continuous dialogue” with potential candidates in order to help cut costs and create a more efficient process.

Brisbane was the first winner in the new style of bidding when it was awarded the 2032 Summer Games in July. The Australian coastal city did not face a formal opponent in a vote by IOC members, or a referendum of local voters, and the quick award left other cities blindsided.

Ukraine was briefly involved in bidding for the 2022 Winter Games but Lviv withdrew in 2014 citing political and security turmoil amid conflict with neighboring Russia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes