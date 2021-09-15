Urias expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-98, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-53, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.66 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -335, Diamondbacks +260; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will square off on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 51-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Mookie Betts with a mark of .374.

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-55 away from home. Arizona is hitting a collective .235 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .268.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-4. Tony Gonsolin notched his third victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Luke Weaver registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 168 hits and has 61 RBIs.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 57 RBIs and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Matt Beaty: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

