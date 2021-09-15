Urquidy scheduled to start for Houston against Texas

Houston Astros (84-60, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (54-90, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-3, 5.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +181, Astros -221; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Yordan Alvarez and the Astros will take on the Rangers Wednesday.

The Rangers are 32-38 in home games in 2020. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .293 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .354.

The Astros are 39-33 on the road. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .337 this season, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .380.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-1. Jordan Lyles earned his ninth victory and Adolis Garcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Zack Greinke took his sixth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 152 hits and has 48 RBIs.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 30 home runs and is slugging .537.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kolby Allard: (illness), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

