US Open Results

Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Second Round
Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, walkover.
Ons Jabeur (20), Tunisia, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-0, 6-1.
Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Simona Halep (12), Romania, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.
