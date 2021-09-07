On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US Open Results

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:25 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire