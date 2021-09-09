US Open Results

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

