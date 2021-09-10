US Open Results

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, 6-2, 7-5.

