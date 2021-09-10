On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US Open Results

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 1:23 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ