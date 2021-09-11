US Open Results

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.

