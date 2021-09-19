USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/19/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (64)
|3-0
|1616
|1
|2. Georgia (1)
|3-0
|1558
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1429
|3
|4. Oregon
|3-0
|1427
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|3-0
|1283
|5
|6. Iowa
|3-0
|1263
|7
|7. Clemson
|2-1
|1166
|6
|8. Penn State
|3-0
|1130
|12
|9. Cincinnati
|3-0
|1125
|8
|10. Notre Dame
|3-0
|1048
|10
|11. Florida
|2-1
|1000
|9
|12. Ohio State
|2-1
|989
|11
|13. Mississippi
|3-0
|759
|16
|14. Iowa State
|2-1
|700
|14
|15. Wisconsin
|1-1
|589
|17
|16. Brigham Young
|3-0
|504
|23
|17. Coastal Carolina
|3-0
|500
|18
|18. Arkansas
|3-0
|474
|24
|19. Michigan
|3-0
|423
|25
|20. North Carolina
|2-1
|411
|19
|21. Michigan State
|3-0
|344
|NR
|22. Oklahoma State
|3-0
|300
|22
|23. Auburn
|2-1
|171
|20
|24. UCLA
|2-1
|170
|13
|25. Fresno State
|3-1
|85
|NR
Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-1); No. 21 Arizona State (2-1).
Others receiving votes: Liberty (3-0) 80; Kentucky (3-0) 69; TCU (2-0) 50; Virginia Tech (2-1) 49; Texas (2-1) 42; Southern California (2-1) 41; San Diego State (3-0) 41; Kansas State (3-0) 40; Memphis (3-0) 27; Boston College (3-0) 27; Maryland (3-0) 26; Arizona State (2-1) 26; LSU (2-1) 25; Wake Forest (3-0) 22; West Virginia (2-1) 19; Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) 17; Baylor (3-0) 13; Army (3-0) 12; SMU (3-0) 8; Nevada (2-1) 7; Stanford (2-1) 6; Central Florida (2-1) 6; Utah State (3-0) 2; Tennessee (2-1) 2; Rutgers (3-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (3-0) 1; Miami (1-2) 1.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments