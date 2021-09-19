On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 1:43 pm
< a min read
      

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/19/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 3-0 1616 1
2. Georgia (1) 3-0 1558 2
3. Oklahoma 3-0 1429 3
4. Oregon 3-0 1427 4
5. Texas A&M 3-0 1283 5
6. Iowa 3-0 1263 7
7. Clemson 2-1 1166 6
8. Penn State 3-0 1130 12
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1125 8
10. Notre Dame 3-0 1048 10
11. Florida 2-1 1000 9
12. Ohio State 2-1 989 11
13. Mississippi 3-0 759 16
14. Iowa State 2-1 700 14
15. Wisconsin 1-1 589 17
16. Brigham Young 3-0 504 23
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 18
18. Arkansas 3-0 474 24
19. Michigan 3-0 423 25
20. North Carolina 2-1 411 19
21. Michigan State 3-0 344 NR
22. Oklahoma State 3-0 300 22
23. Auburn 2-1 171 20
24. UCLA 2-1 170 13
25. Fresno State 3-1 85 NR

Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-1); No. 21 Arizona State (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Liberty (3-0) 80; Kentucky (3-0) 69; TCU (2-0) 50; Virginia Tech (2-1) 49; Texas (2-1) 42; Southern California (2-1) 41; San Diego State (3-0) 41; Kansas State (3-0) 40; Memphis (3-0) 27; Boston College (3-0) 27; Maryland (3-0) 26; Arizona State (2-1) 26; LSU (2-1) 25; Wake Forest (3-0) 22; West Virginia (2-1) 19; Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) 17; Baylor (3-0) 13; Army (3-0) 12; SMU (3-0) 8; Nevada (2-1) 7; Stanford (2-1) 6; Central Florida (2-1) 6; Utah State (3-0) 2; Tennessee (2-1) 2; Rutgers (3-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (3-0) 1; Miami (1-2) 1.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders