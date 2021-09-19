USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/19/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (64) 3-0 1616 1 2. Georgia (1) 3-0 1558 2 3. Oklahoma 3-0 1429 3 4. Oregon 3-0 1427 4 5. Texas A&M 3-0 1283 5 6. Iowa 3-0 1263 7 7. Clemson 2-1 1166 6 8. Penn State 3-0 1130 12 9. Cincinnati 3-0 1125 8 10. Notre Dame 3-0 1048 10 11. Florida 2-1 1000 9 12. Ohio State 2-1 989 11 13. Mississippi 3-0 759 16 14. Iowa State 2-1 700 14 15. Wisconsin 1-1 589 17 16. Brigham Young 3-0 504 23 17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 18 18. Arkansas 3-0 474 24 19. Michigan 3-0 423 25 20. North Carolina 2-1 411 19 21. Michigan State 3-0 344 NR 22. Oklahoma State 3-0 300 22 23. Auburn 2-1 171 20 24. UCLA 2-1 170 13 25. Fresno State 3-1 85 NR

Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-1); No. 21 Arizona State (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Liberty (3-0) 80; Kentucky (3-0) 69; TCU (2-0) 50; Virginia Tech (2-1) 49; Texas (2-1) 42; Southern California (2-1) 41; San Diego State (3-0) 41; Kansas State (3-0) 40; Memphis (3-0) 27; Boston College (3-0) 27; Maryland (3-0) 26; Arizona State (2-1) 26; LSU (2-1) 25; Wake Forest (3-0) 22; West Virginia (2-1) 19; Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) 17; Baylor (3-0) 13; Army (3-0) 12; SMU (3-0) 8; Nevada (2-1) 7; Stanford (2-1) 6; Central Florida (2-1) 6; Utah State (3-0) 2; Tennessee (2-1) 2; Rutgers (3-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (3-0) 1; Miami (1-2) 1.

