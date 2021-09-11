On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UTSA dominates Lamar 54-0 for first-ever shutout

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Sincere McCormick rushed for two touchdowns to set a UTSA record, Josh Adkins passed for two scores and the Roadrunners rolled to a 54-0 win over Lamar on Saturday night, the first shutout in program history.

Sincere scored on runs of 18 and 6 yards in the second quarter, giving him 21 rushing touchdowns in his career, one more than David Glasco.

Adkins hit Zakhari Franklin for 32 yards and Clark De’Corian for 16 in the second half.

Despite having just 185 yards at the half, the Roadrunners (2-0) led 34-0 because of two big plays and holding Lamar to 56 yards.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Sheldon Jones opened the scoring 3 minutes in by returning a punt 76 yards for a touchdown. In-between McCormick’s touchdowns Charles Wiley had a 44-yard fumble return.

First-half quarterback Frank Harris was 13 for 15 for 118 yards, and after taking over Adkins, was 11 of 13 for 134. A third QB, Eddie Lee Marburger, was 2 for 4 for 69 yards.

UTSA outgained the Cardinals (1-1) 427-122. Lamar only had four plays gain 10-plus yards; the longest 14.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes