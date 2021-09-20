Trending:
Sports News

Vancouver 1, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 12:47 am
Vancouver 1 0 1
Colorado 1 0 1

First Half_1, Colorado, Wilson, 2 (Price), 28th minute; 2, Vancouver, White, 5 (Caicedo), 41st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Galvan, Colorado, 17th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Matthew Nelson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_8,454.

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown (Patrick Metcalfe, 88th), Florian Jungwirth, Ranko Veselinovic; Janio Bikel (Michael Baldisimo, 61st), Deiber Caicedo (Lucas Cavallini, 61st), Ryan Gauld, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome (Leonard Owusu, 88th), Brian White (Jake Nerwinski, 79th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lucas Esteves, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Younes Namli, 65th), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Andre Shinyashiki, 83rd), Jack Price; Braian Galvan, Jonathan Lewis (Diego Rubio, 65th).

