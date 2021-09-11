On Air: Federal News Network program
Vikings ironman and Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

DAVE CAMPBELL
September 11, 2021 5:57 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings and played in four Super Bowls, has died. He was 81.

The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday. No cause was given.

Tingelhoff had to wait 31 years for induction into the Hall of Fame, finally having his enshrinement in 2015 through election by a senior committee.

Undrafted in 1962 out of Nebraska, Tingelhoff played 17 years for the Vikings. He switched from linebacker during the preseason of his rookie year to take over the anchor spot on an imposing offensive line that helped them win 10 division titles in an 11-season span from 1968-78. He was a five-time All-Pro selection.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

