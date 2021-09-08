On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Vikings sign RT Brian O’Neill to contract extension

DAVE CAMPBELL
September 8, 2021 1:33 pm
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed right tackle Brian O’Neill to a contract extension on Wednesday, securing their most reliable blocker for the long term.

O’Neill was drafted in the second round out of Pittsburgh in 2018 and would have been eligible for free agency next year. He cracked the lineup as a rookie and has started 42 games in his first three seasons. During his span as a starter, the Vikings have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL.

Financial details of the deal weren’t immediately available.

The Vikings have drafted an offensive lineman in the first or second round for four straight years. O’Neill is the oldest and most accomplished from that group.

Minnesota opens the season at Cincinnati on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

