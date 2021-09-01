Vikings TE Smith likely done for season after knee surgery

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus.

Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson after being injured in the team’s last exhibition game Friday at Kansas City. He was in line for a breakout year, his third in the NFL after the departure of veteran Kyle Rudolph. Smith had 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Smith had a full repair of the meniscus, coach Mike Zimmer said. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery.

The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade Tuesday with the New York Jets to help reinforce the position.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.