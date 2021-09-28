Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wainwright scheduled to start for St. Louis against Milwaukee

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (94-62, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 208 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (16-7, 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +105, Brewers -122; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will square off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 42-33 on their home turf. St. Louis’s lineup has 189 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads them with 33 homers.

The Brewers are 49-26 on the road. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .350.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-5. T.J. McFarland earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for St. Louis. Aaron Ashby registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 103 RBIs and is batting .255.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, .289 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 2021 Open Generation 5G Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island