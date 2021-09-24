On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Warwickshire wins English County Championship

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 11:59 am
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Warwickshire won the English County Championship for the first time since 2012 in ruthless fashion on Friday.

The county from central England beat Lancashire to the title on the final day of the season by defeating Somerset.

Lancashire’s players were watching on nervously from their Old Trafford ground after edging a nail-biter against Hampshire on Thursday to give themselves a chance.

But Warwickshire sealed the title when Liam Norwell dismissed Jack Brooks just before 4:30 p.m. local time to seal a 118-run win.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Captain Will Rhodes made a competitive declaration after little more than an hour’s play in order to give his team 79 overs to take all 10 wickets, inviting Somerset to chase down 273 at a required-rate of 3.45.

The visitors were dismissed for 154 in 52 overs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives