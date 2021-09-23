Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.325
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Stevenson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|5
|11
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.307
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|DeShields lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|c-Schrock ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Barrero cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|d-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aquino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Friedl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Washington
|001
|001
|100_3
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Cessa in the 7th. b-lined out for Rainey in the 9th. c-tripled for DeShields in the 9th. d-grounded out for Barrero in the 9th. e-flied out for Warren in the 9th.
E_García (9). LOB_Washington 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Ruiz (3), DeShields (4). 3B_Schrock (2). HR_Soto (28), off Castillo; Soto (29), off Cessa. RBIs_Bell (86), Soto 2 (92), Schrock (9), Barnhart (47). SB_DeShields (2). S_Castillo, DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (García 4, Corbin 2); Cincinnati 4 (Votto 2, Castillo, India). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bell, Barrero, Barnhart. GIDP_Farmer.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 9-15
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|99
|5.92
|Thompson, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.09
|Rainey, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|6.67
|Finnegan, S, 11-15
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|3.57
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 8-16
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|105
|4.05
|Cessa
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|1.66
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.82
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.53
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Stevenson). HBP_Finnegan (India). WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:09. A_11,836 (42,319).
