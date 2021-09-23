Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 10:06 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 3 10
Thomas cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .241
Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .286
Soto rf 3 2 3 2 1 0 .325
Bell 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .257
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Stevenson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .118
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 5 11
India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .307
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .270
Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .183
DeShields lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .200
c-Schrock ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .312
Barrero cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
d-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .259
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .149
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Aquino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Friedl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Washington 001 001 100_3 8 1
Cincinnati 000 000 002_2 6 0

a-struck out for Cessa in the 7th. b-lined out for Rainey in the 9th. c-tripled for DeShields in the 9th. d-grounded out for Barrero in the 9th. e-flied out for Warren in the 9th.

E_García (9). LOB_Washington 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Ruiz (3), DeShields (4). 3B_Schrock (2). HR_Soto (28), off Castillo; Soto (29), off Cessa. RBIs_Bell (86), Soto 2 (92), Schrock (9), Barnhart (47). SB_DeShields (2). S_Castillo, DeShields.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (García 4, Corbin 2); Cincinnati 4 (Votto 2, Castillo, India). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bell, Barrero, Barnhart. GIDP_Farmer.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 9-15 6 2-3 4 0 0 4 7 99 5.92
Thompson, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.09
Rainey, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 6.67
Finnegan, S, 11-15 1 2 2 2 0 1 24 3.57
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 8-16 6 6 2 2 3 6 105 4.05
Cessa 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 1.66
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.82
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.53

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Stevenson). HBP_Finnegan (India). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:09. A_11,836 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives