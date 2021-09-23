Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 3 10 Thomas cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .241 Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Soto rf 3 2 3 2 1 0 .325 Bell 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .257 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Stevenson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .118 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 5 11 India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .307 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .270 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .183 DeShields lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .200 c-Schrock ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .312 Barrero cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 d-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .259 Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .149 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aquino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Friedl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400

Washington 001 001 100_3 8 1 Cincinnati 000 000 002_2 6 0

a-struck out for Cessa in the 7th. b-lined out for Rainey in the 9th. c-tripled for DeShields in the 9th. d-grounded out for Barrero in the 9th. e-flied out for Warren in the 9th.

E_García (9). LOB_Washington 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Ruiz (3), DeShields (4). 3B_Schrock (2). HR_Soto (28), off Castillo; Soto (29), off Cessa. RBIs_Bell (86), Soto 2 (92), Schrock (9), Barnhart (47). SB_DeShields (2). S_Castillo, DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (García 4, Corbin 2); Cincinnati 4 (Votto 2, Castillo, India). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bell, Barrero, Barnhart. GIDP_Farmer.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 9-15 6 2-3 4 0 0 4 7 99 5.92 Thompson, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.09 Rainey, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 6.67 Finnegan, S, 11-15 1 2 2 2 0 1 24 3.57

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 8-16 6 6 2 2 3 6 105 4.05 Cessa 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 1.66 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.82 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.53

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Stevenson). HBP_Finnegan (India). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:09. A_11,836 (42,319).

