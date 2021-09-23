Trending:
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 10:06 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 30 2 6 2
Thomas cf 5 1 1 0 India 2b 3 0 0 0
Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 Stephenson c 4 0 1 0
Soto rf 3 2 3 2 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 0 2 1 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0
García 2b 4 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0
Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 DeShields lf 1 0 1 0
Stevenson lf 3 0 0 0 Schrock ph 1 1 1 1
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 Barrero cf 3 0 1 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart ph 1 0 0 1
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Castillo p 1 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Aquino ph 1 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0
Friedl ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 001 001 100 3
Cincinnati 000 000 002 2

E_García (9). DP_Washington 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Washington 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Ruiz (3), DeShields (4). 3B_Schrock (2). HR_Soto 2 (29). SB_DeShields (2). S_Castillo (9), DeShields (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin W,9-15 6 2-3 4 0 0 4 7
Thompson H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rainey H,10 1 0 0 0 1 2
Finnegan S,11-15 1 2 2 2 0 1
Cincinnati
Castillo L,8-16 6 6 2 2 3 6
Cessa 1 2 1 1 0 2
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Finnegan (India). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:09. A_11,836 (42,319).

