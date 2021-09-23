Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrero cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Friedl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|001
|001
|100
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
E_García (9). DP_Washington 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Washington 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Escobar (18), Ruiz (3), DeShields (4). 3B_Schrock (2). HR_Soto 2 (29). SB_DeShields (2). S_Castillo (9), DeShields (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W,9-15
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Thompson H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Finnegan S,11-15
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L,8-16
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Cessa
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Finnegan (India). WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:09. A_11,836 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments