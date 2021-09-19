Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 3, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:29 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 5 0 5 12
Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Blackmon rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .266
Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .256
Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .179
d-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Jon.Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .114
a-R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Welker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 2 6
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Escobar ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .280
Soto rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .315
Bell 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .259
Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
K.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216
García 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .229
Espino p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Colorado 000 000 000_0 5 1
Washington 101 001 00x_3 7 0

a-grounded out for Jon.Gray in the 5th. b-grounded out for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for Gilbreath in the 7th. d-grounded out for Nuñez in the 9th.

E_Cron (9). LOB_Colorado 8, Washington 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (24). HR_Soto (26), off Jon.Gray. RBIs_Hernandez (28), Soto (86), García (13). SB_Escobar (3), Story (19).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Story, R.Ruiz, McMahon 2, Cron 2); Washington 3 (Kieboom 2, Adams). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kieboom. LIDP_Story. GIDP_Tapia, Kieboom.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Rodgers, Cron); Washington 2 (Escobar, García, Escobar; Escobar, Bell).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jon.Gray, L, 8-11 4 3 2 2 2 5 70 4.17
Goudeau 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.10
Gilbreath 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.75
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.73
Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.59
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, W, 5-5 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7 91 3.94
Voth, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.71
Rainey, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 7.33
Thompson, H, 5 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 3.27
Machado, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.60
Finnegan, S, 10-14 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-1, Voth 2-0, Machado 2-0. HBP_Goudeau (K.Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:01. A_26,303 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders