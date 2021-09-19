Washington 3, Colorado 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 5 12 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Blackmon rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .266 Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .256 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197 Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .179 d-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Jon.Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .114 a-R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Welker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 7 3 2 6 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Escobar ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .280 Soto rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .315 Bell 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .259 Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 K.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216 García 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .229 Espino p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229

Colorado 000 000 000_0 5 1 Washington 101 001 00x_3 7 0

a-grounded out for Jon.Gray in the 5th. b-grounded out for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for Gilbreath in the 7th. d-grounded out for Nuñez in the 9th.

E_Cron (9). LOB_Colorado 8, Washington 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (24). HR_Soto (26), off Jon.Gray. RBIs_Hernandez (28), Soto (86), García (13). SB_Escobar (3), Story (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Story, R.Ruiz, McMahon 2, Cron 2); Washington 3 (Kieboom 2, Adams). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kieboom. LIDP_Story. GIDP_Tapia, Kieboom.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Rodgers, Cron); Washington 2 (Escobar, García, Escobar; Escobar, Bell).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jon.Gray, L, 8-11 4 3 2 2 2 5 70 4.17 Goudeau 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.10 Gilbreath 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.75 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.73 Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.59

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino, W, 5-5 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7 91 3.94 Voth, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.71 Rainey, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 7.33 Thompson, H, 5 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 3.27 Machado, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.60 Finnegan, S, 10-14 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-1, Voth 2-0, Machado 2-0. HBP_Goudeau (K.Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:01. A_26,303 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.