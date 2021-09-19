Washington 3, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|5
|12
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|d-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Jon.Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|a-R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Welker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|2
|6
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Bell 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|K.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Espino p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Washington
|101
|001
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Jon.Gray in the 5th. b-grounded out for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for Gilbreath in the 7th. d-grounded out for Nuñez in the 9th.
E_Cron (9). LOB_Colorado 8, Washington 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (24). HR_Soto (26), off Jon.Gray. RBIs_Hernandez (28), Soto (86), García (13). SB_Escobar (3), Story (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Story, R.Ruiz, McMahon 2, Cron 2); Washington 3 (Kieboom 2, Adams). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kieboom. LIDP_Story. GIDP_Tapia, Kieboom.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Rodgers, Cron); Washington 2 (Escobar, García, Escobar; Escobar, Bell).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jon.Gray, L, 8-11
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|70
|4.17
|Goudeau
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.10
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.75
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.73
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.59
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, W, 5-5
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|91
|3.94
|Voth, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.71
|Rainey, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|7.33
|Thompson, H, 5
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.27
|Machado, H, 10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.60
|Finnegan, S, 10-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-1, Voth 2-0, Machado 2-0. HBP_Goudeau (K.Ruiz).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:01. A_26,303 (41,339).
