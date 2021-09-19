Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 3, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:29 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 30 3 7 3
Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Escobar ss 4 1 1 0
Blackmon rf 3 0 2 0 Soto rf 4 1 1 1
Story ss 4 0 2 0 Bell 1b 2 1 2 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 4 0 2 1
McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 K.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0
Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 1 1
Jon.Gray p 1 0 0 0 Espino p 2 0 0 0
R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Welker ph 1 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 000 0
Washington 101 001 00x 3

E_Cron (9). DP_Colorado 1, Washington 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Washington 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (24). HR_Soto (26). SB_Escobar (3), Story (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Jon.Gray L,8-11 4 3 2 2 2 5
Goudeau 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Gilbreath 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Espino W,5-5 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7
Voth H,6 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Rainey H,9 1 0 0 0 0 3
Thompson H,5 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Machado H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan S,10-14 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Goudeau (K.Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

T_3:01. A_26,303 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders