Washington 3, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jon.Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espino p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Welker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Washington
|101
|001
|00x
|—
|3
E_Cron (9). DP_Colorado 1, Washington 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Washington 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (24). HR_Soto (26). SB_Escobar (3), Story (19).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jon.Gray L,8-11
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Goudeau
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino W,5-5
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Voth H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rainey H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Thompson H,5
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado H,10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan S,10-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Goudeau (K.Ruiz).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:01. A_26,303 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments