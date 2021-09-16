Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

|N.Y. Giants
|7
|3
|10
|9
|—
|29
|Washington
|0
|14
|3
|13
|—
|30
First Quarter
NYG_Jones 6 run (Gano kick), 7:40.
Second Quarter
Was_McLaurin 11 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 11:22.
NYG_FG Gano 23, 4:04.
Was_McKissic 2 run (Hopkins kick), :23.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 47, 8:27.
NYG_Slayton 33 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 4:48.
Was_FG Hopkins 49, 1:30.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 52, 13:35.
Was_FG Hopkins 37, 8:45.
NYG_FG Gano 55, 4:50.
Was_Seals-Jones 19 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 4:41.
NYG_FG Gano 35, 2:01.
Was_FG Hopkins 48, :00.
___
|
|NYG
|Was
|First downs
|20
|24
|Total Net Yards
|390
|407
|Rushes-yards
|28-162
|22-87
|Passing
|228
|320
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|4-86
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-0
|34-46-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-21
|1-16
|Punts
|3-41.333
|4-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-81
|9-68
|Time of Possession
|32:58
|27:02
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 9-95, Barkley 13-56, Booker 2-9, Board 1-6, Penny 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 9). Washington, Gibson 13-69, McKissic 4-10, Heinicke 4-6, Carter 1-2.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-32-0-249. Washington, Heinicke 34-46-1-336.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-94, Slayton 3-54, Golladay 3-38, Rudolph 2-25, K.Smith 2-24, Barkley 2-12, Booker 1-2. Washington, McLaurin 11-107, Humphries 7-44, McKissic 5-83, Thomas 5-45, Brown 3-34, Gibson 2-4, Seals-Jones 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 48.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments