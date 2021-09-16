On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 11:48 pm
< a min read
      
N.Y. Giants 7 3 10 9 29
Washington 0 14 3 13 30

First Quarter

NYG_Jones 6 run (Gano kick), 7:40.

Second Quarter

Was_McLaurin 11 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 11:22.

NYG_FG Gano 23, 4:04.

Was_McKissic 2 run (Hopkins kick), :23.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 47, 8:27.

NYG_Slayton 33 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 4:48.

Was_FG Hopkins 49, 1:30.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 52, 13:35.

Was_FG Hopkins 37, 8:45.

NYG_FG Gano 55, 4:50.

Was_Seals-Jones 19 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 4:41.

NYG_FG Gano 35, 2:01.

Was_FG Hopkins 48, :00.

___

NYG Was
First downs 20 24
Total Net Yards 390 407
Rushes-yards 28-162 22-87
Passing 228 320
Punt Returns 2-8 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-20 4-86
Interceptions Ret. 1-5 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 34-46-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-21 1-16
Punts 3-41.333 4-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-81 9-68
Time of Possession 32:58 27:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 9-95, Barkley 13-56, Booker 2-9, Board 1-6, Penny 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 9). Washington, Gibson 13-69, McKissic 4-10, Heinicke 4-6, Carter 1-2.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-32-0-249. Washington, Heinicke 34-46-1-336.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-94, Slayton 3-54, Golladay 3-38, Rudolph 2-25, K.Smith 2-24, Barkley 2-12, Booker 1-2. Washington, McLaurin 11-107, Humphries 7-44, McKissic 5-83, Thomas 5-45, Brown 3-34, Gibson 2-4, Seals-Jones 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 48.

