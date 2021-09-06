Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|2
|2
|6
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Williams p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|13
|4
|5
|4
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Escobar ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Bell 1b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Kieboom 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|Zimmerman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|New York
|100
|101
|000_3
|12
|0
|Washington
|100
|100
|002_4
|13
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Familia in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Lugo in the 9th. c-singled for Finnegan in the 9th.
E_Thomas (2). LOB_New York 8, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (14), Hernandez (6), Avila (7), Bell (19). 3B_Escobar (2), García (2). HR_Alonso (30), off Corbin. RBIs_Alonso 2 (81), Soto (80), Thomas (12), Stevenson (19), Kieboom (18). CS_Pillar (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Pillar, Villar, Conforto 2); Washington 6 (Kieboom 2, Escobar, Avila, Bell, García, Thomas). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Washington 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Conforto, McCann, McNeil, Soto. GIDP_McNeil, Conforto, García.
DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Lindor, Williams); Washington 2 (García, Bell; García, Escobar, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|5
|
|10
|2
|2
|2
|3
|93
|4.23
|Familia, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.33
|Hand, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.08
|Lugo, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.32
|E.Díaz, L, 5-5, BS, 28-34
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|3.93
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|7
|
|11
|3
|3
|1
|4
|114
|6.14
|Finnegan, W, 5-6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.73
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:25. A_17,623 (41,339).
