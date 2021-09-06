Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 12 2 2 6 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .227 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .268 Báez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253 Pillar cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .229 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Williams p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 13 4 5 4 Thomas cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .242 Escobar ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .282 Soto rf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .298 Bell 1b-lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .254 Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Kieboom 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .246 Avila c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .183 García 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .232 Corbin p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .089 Zimmerman 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239

New York 100 101 000_3 12 0 Washington 100 100 002_4 13 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Familia in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Lugo in the 9th. c-singled for Finnegan in the 9th.

E_Thomas (2). LOB_New York 8, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (14), Hernandez (6), Avila (7), Bell (19). 3B_Escobar (2), García (2). HR_Alonso (30), off Corbin. RBIs_Alonso 2 (81), Soto (80), Thomas (12), Stevenson (19), Kieboom (18). CS_Pillar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Pillar, Villar, Conforto 2); Washington 6 (Kieboom 2, Escobar, Avila, Bell, García, Thomas). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Washington 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Conforto, McCann, McNeil, Soto. GIDP_McNeil, Conforto, García.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Lindor, Williams); Washington 2 (García, Bell; García, Escobar, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams 5 10 2 2 2 3 93 4.23 Familia, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.33 Hand, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.08 Lugo, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.32 E.Díaz, L, 5-5, BS, 28-34 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 18 3.93

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 7 11 3 3 1 4 114 6.14 Finnegan, W, 5-6 2 1 0 0 1 2 30 2.73

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:25. A_17,623 (41,339).

