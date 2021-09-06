On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 4:46 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 12 2 2 6
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .227
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .268
Báez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253
Pillar cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .229
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Williams p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 13 4 5 4
Thomas cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .242
Escobar ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .282
Soto rf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .298
Bell 1b-lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .254
Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .231
Kieboom 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .246
Avila c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .183
García 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .232
Corbin p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .089
Zimmerman 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
New York 100 101 000_3 12 0
Washington 100 100 002_4 13 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Familia in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Lugo in the 9th. c-singled for Finnegan in the 9th.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

E_Thomas (2). LOB_New York 8, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (14), Hernandez (6), Avila (7), Bell (19). 3B_Escobar (2), García (2). HR_Alonso (30), off Corbin. RBIs_Alonso 2 (81), Soto (80), Thomas (12), Stevenson (19), Kieboom (18). CS_Pillar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Pillar, Villar, Conforto 2); Washington 6 (Kieboom 2, Escobar, Avila, Bell, García, Thomas). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Washington 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Conforto, McCann, McNeil, Soto. GIDP_McNeil, Conforto, García.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Lindor, Williams); Washington 2 (García, Bell; García, Escobar, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams 5 10 2 2 2 3 93 4.23
Familia, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.33
Hand, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.08
Lugo, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.32
E.Díaz, L, 5-5, BS, 28-34 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 18 3.93
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 7 11 3 3 1 4 114 6.14
Finnegan, W, 5-6 2 1 0 0 1 2 30 2.73

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:25. A_17,623 (41,339).

