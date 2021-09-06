Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 12 2 Totals 37 4 13 4 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 5 0 2 1 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 Escobar ss 4 2 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 Bell 1b-lf 3 1 1 0 Báez 2b 4 1 2 0 Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 0 2 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 1 McCann c 4 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 5 0 2 1 Williams p 2 0 1 0 Avila c 4 0 2 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 García 2b 4 1 2 0 Davis ph 1 0 1 0 Corbin p 3 0 1 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0

New York 100 101 000 — 3 Washington 100 100 002 — 4

E_Thomas (2). DP_New York 1, Washington 2. LOB_New York 8, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (14), Hernandez (6), Avila (7), Bell (19). 3B_Escobar (2), García (2). HR_Alonso (30).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Williams 5 10 2 2 2 3 Familia H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lugo H,12 1 1 0 0 1 0 E.Díaz L,5-5 BS,28-34 1-3 2 2 2 2 0

Washington Corbin 7 11 3 3 1 4 Finnegan W,5-6 2 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:25. A_17,623 (41,339).

