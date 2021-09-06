On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 4:47 pm
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 12 2 Totals 37 4 13 4
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 5 0 2 1
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 Escobar ss 4 2 1 0
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 1
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 Bell 1b-lf 3 1 1 0
Báez 2b 4 1 2 0 Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0
Pillar cf 3 0 2 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 1
McCann c 4 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 5 0 2 1
Williams p 2 0 1 0 Avila c 4 0 2 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 García 2b 4 1 2 0
Davis ph 1 0 1 0 Corbin p 3 0 1 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Smith ph 1 0 0 0
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
New York 100 101 000 3
Washington 100 100 002 4

E_Thomas (2). DP_New York 1, Washington 2. LOB_New York 8, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (14), Hernandez (6), Avila (7), Bell (19). 3B_Escobar (2), García (2). HR_Alonso (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Williams 5 10 2 2 2 3
Familia H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo H,12 1 1 0 0 1 0
E.Díaz L,5-5 BS,28-34 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
Washington
Corbin 7 11 3 3 1 4
Finnegan W,5-6 2 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:25. A_17,623 (41,339).

