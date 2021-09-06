Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|13
|4
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bell 1b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Williams p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|100
|101
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|100
|100
|002
|—
|4
E_Thomas (2). DP_New York 1, Washington 2. LOB_New York 8, Washington 13. 2B_Lindor (14), Hernandez (6), Avila (7), Bell (19). 3B_Escobar (2), García (2). HR_Alonso (30).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams
|5
|
|10
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Familia H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E.Díaz L,5-5 BS,28-34
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin
|7
|
|11
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Finnegan W,5-6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:25. A_17,623 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments