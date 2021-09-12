Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|5
|2
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.238
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.311
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Avila c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.187
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Corbin p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.106
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|3
|6
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Difo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.056
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Overton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Park ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|010
|400
|100_6
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|011
|000
|000_2
|5
|1
a-flied out for K.Keller in the 5th. b-struck out for Corbin in the 8th. c-walked for Overton in the 8th.
E_Moran (4). LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sanchez (2), Soto (17). 3B_Soto (2), Newman (3). HR_García (5), off Wilson; Avila (1), off Wilson; Thomas (4), off Wilson. RBIs_García (11), Avila (7), Thomas 3 (17), Hernandez (27), Wilson (1), Reynolds (85). SF_Reynolds. S_Newman, Wilson.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Hernandez 2, Avila 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings 2, Hayes, Reynolds). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_García, Moran. GIDP_Thomas, García, Hernandez, Stallings.
DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, García, Bell); Pittsburgh 3 (Hayes, Difo, Newman, Oviedo, Newman, Difo; Difo, Newman, Moran; Newman, Moran).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 8-14
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|101
|5.98
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.66
|Finnegan, S, 9-11
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.61
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 2-7
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|0
|77
|4.97
|K.Keller
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.41
|Oviedo
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|8.80
|Overton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Howard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.03
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 2-0, K.Keller 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:06. A_9,714 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments