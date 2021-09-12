On Air: Federal News Network program
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:29 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 11 6 5 2
Thomas cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .238
Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Soto rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .311
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .253
Hernandez lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .271
García 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Avila c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .187
Sanchez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257
Corbin p 2 1 1 0 1 0 .106
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 5 2 3 6
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Newman ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .227
Reynolds cf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .299
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Difo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Alford lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Wilson p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .056
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Park ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .176
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 010 400 100_6 11 0
Pittsburgh 011 000 000_2 5 1

a-flied out for K.Keller in the 5th. b-struck out for Corbin in the 8th. c-walked for Overton in the 8th.

E_Moran (4). LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sanchez (2), Soto (17). 3B_Soto (2), Newman (3). HR_García (5), off Wilson; Avila (1), off Wilson; Thomas (4), off Wilson. RBIs_García (11), Avila (7), Thomas 3 (17), Hernandez (27), Wilson (1), Reynolds (85). SF_Reynolds. S_Newman, Wilson.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Hernandez 2, Avila 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings 2, Hayes, Reynolds). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_García, Moran. GIDP_Thomas, García, Hernandez, Stallings.

DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, García, Bell); Pittsburgh 3 (Hayes, Difo, Newman, Oviedo, Newman, Difo; Difo, Newman, Moran; Newman, Moran).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 8-14 7 4 2 2 2 4 101 5.98
Thompson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.66
Finnegan, S, 9-11 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.61
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson, L, 2-7 4 1-3 7 5 5 2 0 77 4.97
K.Keller 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.41
Oviedo 2 3 1 1 2 0 29 8.80
Overton 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 6.03

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 2-0, K.Keller 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:06. A_9,714 (38,747).

