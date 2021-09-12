Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 11 6 5 2 Thomas cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .238 Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Soto rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .311 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .253 Hernandez lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .271 García 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Avila c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .187 Sanchez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257 Corbin p 2 1 1 0 1 0 .106 b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 5 2 3 6 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Newman ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .227 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .299 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Difo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Alford lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Wilson p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .056 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Park ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .176 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 010 400 100_6 11 0 Pittsburgh 011 000 000_2 5 1

a-flied out for K.Keller in the 5th. b-struck out for Corbin in the 8th. c-walked for Overton in the 8th.

E_Moran (4). LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sanchez (2), Soto (17). 3B_Soto (2), Newman (3). HR_García (5), off Wilson; Avila (1), off Wilson; Thomas (4), off Wilson. RBIs_García (11), Avila (7), Thomas 3 (17), Hernandez (27), Wilson (1), Reynolds (85). SF_Reynolds. S_Newman, Wilson.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Hernandez 2, Avila 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings 2, Hayes, Reynolds). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_García, Moran. GIDP_Thomas, García, Hernandez, Stallings.

DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, García, Bell); Pittsburgh 3 (Hayes, Difo, Newman, Oviedo, Newman, Difo; Difo, Newman, Moran; Newman, Moran).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 8-14 7 4 2 2 2 4 101 5.98 Thompson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.66 Finnegan, S, 9-11 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.61

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson, L, 2-7 4 1-3 7 5 5 2 0 77 4.97 K.Keller 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.41 Oviedo 2 3 1 1 2 0 29 8.80 Overton 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 6.03

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 2-0, K.Keller 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:06. A_9,714 (38,747).

