Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:30 pm
Washington Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 27 2 5 2
Thomas cf 5 1 1 3 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0
Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 Newman ss 3 1 2 0
Soto rf 3 1 2 0 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 1
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0
Hernandez lf 5 0 2 1 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
García 2b 4 1 1 1 Difo 2b 4 1 1 0
Avila c 4 1 1 1 Alford lf 3 0 1 0
Sanchez 3b 4 1 2 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0
Corbin p 2 1 1 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 1
Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Tucker ph 1 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0
Overton p 0 0 0 0
Park ph 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0
Washington 010 400 100 6
Pittsburgh 011 000 000 2

E_Moran (4). DP_Washington 1, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sanchez (2), Soto (17). 3B_Soto (2), Newman (3). HR_García (5), Avila (1), Thomas (4). SF_Reynolds (3). S_Newman (4), Wilson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin W,8-14 7 4 2 2 2 4
Thompson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Finnegan S,9-11 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Wilson L,2-7 4 1-3 7 5 5 2 0
K.Keller 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oviedo 2 3 1 1 2 0
Overton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:06. A_9,714 (38,747).

