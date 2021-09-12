Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

|Washington
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Difo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Avila c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|010
|400
|100
|—
|6
|Pittsburgh
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Moran (4). DP_Washington 1, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sanchez (2), Soto (17). 3B_Soto (2), Newman (3). HR_García (5), Avila (1), Thomas (4). SF_Reynolds (3). S_Newman (4), Wilson (3).
|Washington
|Corbin W,8-14
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finnegan S,9-11
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Wilson L,2-7
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|0
|K.Keller
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oviedo
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Overton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:06. A_9,714 (38,747).
