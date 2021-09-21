Trending:
Washington 7, Miami 1

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 9:59 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 9 7 Totals 31 1 5 1
Thomas cf 4 1 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 2 0
Escobar ss 4 2 1 2 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0
Soto rf 4 0 2 1 De La Cruz cf 3 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 1 0 0 Sierra pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Ruiz c 5 1 2 1 Sánchez rf 4 0 0 0
Y.Hernandez lf 4 1 1 1 Brinson lf 4 0 0 0
Mercer 3b 4 0 1 1 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0
García 2b 4 1 2 1 Fortes c 4 1 2 1
J.Rogers p 3 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Machado p 0 0 0 0 T.Rogers p 2 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
M.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Guenther p 0 0 0 0
Jackson ph 1 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 004 003 7
Miami 000 010 000 1

E_Rojas (11), Brinson (2), Bass (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 6. 2B_Escobar (17), Soto (19), Rojas (30). HR_Fortes (2). SB_Thomas (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
J.Rogers W,2-0 7 2-3 5 1 1 2 4
Machado H,11 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
M.Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
T.Rogers L,7-8 5 1-3 4 4 1 2 10
Bass 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Guenther 1 0 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 3 3 3 2 0

WP_T.Rogers, Williams(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:02. A_5,926 (36,742).

