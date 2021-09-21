Washington 7, Miami 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sierra pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brinson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Rogers p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Rogers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guenther p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|004
|003
|—
|7
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Rojas (11), Brinson (2), Bass (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 6. 2B_Escobar (17), Soto (19), Rojas (30). HR_Fortes (2). SB_Thomas (5).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Rogers W,2-0
|7
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Machado H,11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M.Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Rogers L,7-8
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Bass
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guenther
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
WP_T.Rogers, Williams(2).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:02. A_5,926 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments