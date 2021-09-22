Trending:
Washington 7, Miami 5

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 10:16 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 13 7 4 10
Thomas cf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .242
Escobar ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .287
Soto rf 3 2 3 3 2 0 .321
Bell 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .254
Y.Hernandez lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .274
Kieboom 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Avila c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .193
García 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .243
Gray p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .056
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Murphy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 5 1 10
Rojas ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .249
De La Cruz cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .313
Sánchez rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .245
Brinson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .230
Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .221
Jackson c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .123
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Z.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Guenther p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Fortes ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .600
Alvarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176
E.Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
León c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .188
Washington 012 100 300_7 13 0
Miami 000 101 003_5 10 0

a-popped out for Okert in the 6th. b-popped out for Voth in the 8th. c-homered for Madero in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 10, Miami 6. 2B_Soto (20), García (15), Y.Hernandez (8), Thomas (11), Avila (8), Brinson (14), Alvarez (3). 3B_De La Cruz (2). HR_Y.Hernandez (9), off E.Hernandez; Soto (27), off E.Hernandez; García (6), off E.Hernandez; Fortes (3), off Harper; León (4), off Harper. RBIs_Y.Hernandez 2 (31), Soto 3 (90), García (16), Bell (85), Díaz (10), Sánchez (35), Fortes 2 (5), León (14). SB_Rojas (13). SF_Bell.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Bell 2, Thomas 2, Y.Hernandez, García 2); Miami 3 (Brinson, Panik, Chisholm Jr.). RISP_Washington 2 for 12; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bell, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Miami 1 (Alvarez, Chisholm Jr., Díaz).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 1-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 100 5.92
Voth 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 5.70
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.65
Harper 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 16 3.15
Rainey, S, 2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.91
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
E.Hernandez, L, 1-3 4 7 4 4 2 7 78 4.24
Okert 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 2.01
Z.Thompson 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 25 3.34
Guenther 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.62
Madero 2 2 0 0 1 1 25 7.88

Inherited runners-scored_Okert 2-0, Guenther 2-0. IBB_off Madero (Soto). HBP_Okert (Avila).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:17. A_5,908 (36,742).

