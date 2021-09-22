Washington 7, Miami 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|4
|10
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.242
|Escobar ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|.321
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Y.Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Kieboom 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|García 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Gray p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|1
|10
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Brinson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Jackson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Z.Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Guenther p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Madero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Fortes ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.600
|Alvarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|E.Hernandez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|León c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Washington
|012
|100
|300_7
|13
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|003_5
|10
|0
a-popped out for Okert in the 6th. b-popped out for Voth in the 8th. c-homered for Madero in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 10, Miami 6. 2B_Soto (20), García (15), Y.Hernandez (8), Thomas (11), Avila (8), Brinson (14), Alvarez (3). 3B_De La Cruz (2). HR_Y.Hernandez (9), off E.Hernandez; Soto (27), off E.Hernandez; García (6), off E.Hernandez; Fortes (3), off Harper; León (4), off Harper. RBIs_Y.Hernandez 2 (31), Soto 3 (90), García (16), Bell (85), Díaz (10), Sánchez (35), Fortes 2 (5), León (14). SB_Rojas (13). SF_Bell.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Bell 2, Thomas 2, Y.Hernandez, García 2); Miami 3 (Brinson, Panik, Chisholm Jr.). RISP_Washington 2 for 12; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bell, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP_Bell.
DP_Miami 1 (Alvarez, Chisholm Jr., Díaz).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 1-2
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|100
|5.92
|Voth
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|5.70
|Murphy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.65
|Harper
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|3.15
|Rainey, S, 2-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.91
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Hernandez, L, 1-3
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|78
|4.24
|Okert
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.01
|Z.Thompson
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|3.34
|Guenther
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.62
|Madero
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|7.88
Inherited runners-scored_Okert 2-0, Guenther 2-0. IBB_off Madero (Soto). HBP_Okert (Avila).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:17. A_5,908 (36,742).
