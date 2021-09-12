Washington 79, Chicago 71

WASHINGTON (79)
McCall 1-3 2-3 4, Walker-Kimbrough 7-8 0-0 14, Charles 10-19 7-10 31, Cloud 6-11 2-2 16, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 8, Plaisance 0-6 1-2 1, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Wiese 0-2 0-0 0, Zellous 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 29-60 12-17 79.
CHICAGO (71)
Copper 1-7 1-2 3, Parker 5-12 2-2 12, Stevens 7-8 3-4 18, Quigley 5-8 5-5 15, Vandersloot 2-4 0-0 4, Hebard 2-5 0-0 4, Ndour-Fall 0-3 0-0 0, Dolson 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, DeShields 2-9 1-2 5, Evans 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 28-67 12-15 71.
|Washington
|24
|23
|14
|18
|—
|79
|Chicago
|14
|23
|16
|18
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Washington 9-27 (Charles 4-8, Cloud 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Zellous 1-2, Plaisance 0-6), Chicago 3-22 (Evans 1-2, Dolson 1-4, Brown 0-2, Copper 0-2, DeShields 0-3, Parker 0-3, Quigley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Charles 10), Chicago 31 (Parker 11). Assists_Washington 19 (Cloud 8), Chicago 17 (Vandersloot 6). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Chicago 15. A_4,707 (10,387)
