On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 79, Chicago 71

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (79)

McCall 1-3 2-3 4, Walker-Kimbrough 7-8 0-0 14, Charles 10-19 7-10 31, Cloud 6-11 2-2 16, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 8, Plaisance 0-6 1-2 1, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Wiese 0-2 0-0 0, Zellous 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 29-60 12-17 79.

CHICAGO (71)

Copper 1-7 1-2 3, Parker 5-12 2-2 12, Stevens 7-8 3-4 18, Quigley 5-8 5-5 15, Vandersloot 2-4 0-0 4, Hebard 2-5 0-0 4, Ndour-Fall 0-3 0-0 0, Dolson 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, DeShields 2-9 1-2 5, Evans 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 28-67 12-15 71.

Washington 24 23 14 18 79
Chicago 14 23 16 18 71

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-27 (Charles 4-8, Cloud 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Zellous 1-2, Plaisance 0-6), Chicago 3-22 (Evans 1-2, Dolson 1-4, Brown 0-2, Copper 0-2, DeShields 0-3, Parker 0-3, Quigley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Charles 10), Chicago 31 (Parker 11). Assists_Washington 19 (Cloud 8), Chicago 17 (Vandersloot 6). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Chicago 15. A_4,707 (10,387)

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes