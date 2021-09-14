Washington 8, Miami 2

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 34 8 14 7 Chisholm Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 2 2 1 De La Cruz lf 4 0 1 0 Escobar ss 4 0 1 2 Sánchez rf 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 3 1 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 Bell lf 3 0 0 1 L.Díaz 1b 4 2 2 2 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 1 1 Jackson c 2 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0 León ph 1 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 1 3 0 I.Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 García 2b 4 1 2 0 Alvarez 2b 3 0 0 0 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 Luzardo p 2 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 1 1 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 Z.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0 Guenther p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0 Mercer ph 0 1 0 1 Suero p 0 0 0 0

Miami 000 010 100 — 2 Washington 011 020 04x — 8

E_Sánchez (4), Brinson (1), Kieboom (6). DP_Miami 3, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 9. 2B_Thomas (8), Escobar (15). HR_L.Díaz 2 (5), Zimmerman (14). SF_Escobar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Luzardo L,3-4 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 1 Okert 1 2 0 0 1 1 Z.Thompson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Guenther 1 4 3 3 1 0 Williams 1 1 1 0 2 1

Washington Fedde W,7-9 5 3 1 1 0 8 Baldonado H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Machado H,9 1 1 1 1 0 2 Voth H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 2

Okert pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Guenther pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Machado (Jackson).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:21. A_17,030 (41,339).

