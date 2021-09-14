Washington 8, Miami 2

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|14
|7
|
|Chisholm Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jackson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|León ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|I.Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Alvarez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luzardo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guenther p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ph
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|Washington
|011
|020
|04x
|—
|8
E_Sánchez (4), Brinson (1), Kieboom (6). DP_Miami 3, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 9. 2B_Thomas (8), Escobar (15). HR_L.Díaz 2 (5), Zimmerman (14). SF_Escobar (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo L,3-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Okert
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z.Thompson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guenther
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde W,7-9
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Baldonado H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado H,9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Voth H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Okert pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Guenther pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Machado (Jackson).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:21. A_17,030 (41,339).
