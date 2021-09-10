On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Washington 82, Atlanta 74

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 8:53 pm
ATLANTA (74)

Billings 7-10 0-0 14, Hayes 5-15 2-2 13, E.Williams 1-5 0-2 2, C.Williams 11-18 0-0 23, McDonald 3-12 2-2 11, Dupree 3-10 0-2 6, Stricklen 1-4 0-0 3, Dietrick 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 32-78 4-8 74.

WASHINGTON (82)

McCall 4-7 0-0 8, Walker-Kimbrough 3-6 3-4 9, Charles 10-28 3-4 26, Cloud 4-7 4-4 13, Mitchell 0-2 2-2 2, Plaisance 5-9 1-2 14, Wiese 2-6 0-0 6, Zellous 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 29-70 15-19 82.

Atlanta 17 17 19 21 74
Washington 16 24 21 21 82

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-22 (McDonald 3-9, C.Williams 1-2, Stricklen 1-2, Hayes 1-7, Dietrick 0-2), Washington 9-24 (Charles 3-6, Plaisance 3-7, Wiese 2-4, Cloud 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (Billings 10), Washington 46 (Charles 16). Assists_Atlanta 12 (Hayes 6), Washington 20 (Cloud, Plaisance 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 16, Washington 6. A_2,320 (4,200)

