Webb expected to start for the Giants against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-106, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (102-54, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (10-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -273, Diamondbacks +225; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will meet on Tuesday.

The Giants are 49-26 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .443 this season. Jose Quintana leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Diamondbacks are 20-58 in road games. Arizona’s lineup has 139 home runs this season, Pavin Smith leads the club with 11 homers.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Kevin Gausman earned his 11th victory and Brandon Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Merrill Kelly took his ninth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 25 home runs and has 67 RBIs.

Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 127 hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.78 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Seth Beer: (shoulder), Nick Ahmed: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

