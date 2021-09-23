On Air: Panel Discussions
Webb scheduled to start for Giants at Padres

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 11:51 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (99-53, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-75, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (10-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 186 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -104, Giants -114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Padres Thursday.

The Padres are 44-33 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Giants have gone 50-27 away from home. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .303.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-6. Camilo Doval secured his fourth victory and Posey went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for San Francisco. Vince Velasquez took his eighth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 40 home runs and is slugging .622.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 83 RBIs and is batting .300.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .267 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

