Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Webb scheduled to start for Giants at Rockies

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (88-50, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-75, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (8-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +169, Giants -200; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will face off on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 45-25 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .413 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Giants have gone 43-27 away from home. San Francisco is slugging .435 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .512.

The Giants won the last meeting 10-5. Kevin Gausman earned his 13th victory and Thairo Estrada went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for San Francisco. Kyle Freeland registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 54 extra base hits and is batting .251.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 24 home runs and is slugging .500.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Mike Yastrzemski: (undisclosed), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire