Weber State runs for 5 TDs in 41-3 win over Dixie State

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 1:52 am
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Dante McMillan had 16 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, Damon Bankston ran for two TDs, and Weber State cruised to a 41-3 win over in-state rival Dixie State on Saturday night.

Kris Jackson and Creyton Cooped also had touchdown runs for Weber State (1-1).

On the game’s fourth play from scrimmage, McMillan took a handoff off left tackle, broke toward the sideline and raced 52 yards for a touchdown and Weber State never trailed.

Bronson Barron — one of five Wildcats players to attempt at least one pass — completed 10 of 20 for 90 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Randall Johnson was 5-of-8 passing for 89 yards.

Dixie State (0-2) converted just 2 of 12 third downs and finished with 253 total yards.

